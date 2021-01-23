Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTNB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

MTNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,552. The stock has a market cap of $311.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

