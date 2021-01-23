Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTNB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
MTNB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,552. The stock has a market cap of $311.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.22.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Matinas BioPharma
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
