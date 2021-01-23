Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPSEY remained flat at $$21.75 on Monday. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.19. Ipsen has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

