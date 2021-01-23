Project Pai Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Project Pai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $110,356.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00096049 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,725,262,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,570,134 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

