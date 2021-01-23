Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.44

Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.44 and traded as high as $84.95. Kier Group plc (KIE.L) shares last traded at $82.80, with a volume of 585,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.85. The company has a market capitalization of £128.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.47.

About Kier Group plc (KIE.L) (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

