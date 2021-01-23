Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.37

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.37 and traded as high as $187.70. Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) shares last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 7,496,175 shares.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 151.38 ($1.98).

Get Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £8.52 billion and a PE ratio of -18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.69.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.