McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.33

McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.33 and traded as high as $79.80. McBride plc (MCB.L) shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 195,774 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £143.00 million and a PE ratio of 22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.79.

About McBride plc (MCB.L) (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

