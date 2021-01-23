Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $116.20

Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $116.20 and traded as high as $116.20. Hansteen shares last traded at $116.20, with a volume of 5,099,403 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20. The stock has a market cap of £498.20 million and a PE ratio of 10.38.

About Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

