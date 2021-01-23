Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $164.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

