Nwam LLC Sells 491 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 54,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 469,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.