Focused Investors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 589,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 7.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $206,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $347.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

