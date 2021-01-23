Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

