NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management LLC

Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,776,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.21 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

