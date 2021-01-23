Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,027.25

Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,027.25 and traded as high as $1,050.00. Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) shares last traded at $1,000.00, with a volume of 103,628 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 781.60. The company has a market cap of £492.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

About Ergomed plc (ERGO.L) (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

