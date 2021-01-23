Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.63

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $16.18. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 194,267 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 15,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $249,955.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,053. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.