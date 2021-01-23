International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.28

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.28 and traded as high as $81.20. International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 117,723 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.37. The company has a market capitalization of £178.32 million and a P/E ratio of -7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

