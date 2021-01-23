Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $406.73

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.73 and traded as high as $437.10. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $437.02, with a volume of 401 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.48.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

