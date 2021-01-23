Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.95

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.95 and traded as high as $28.50. Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 27,917 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £34.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.15.

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

