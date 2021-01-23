Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.22

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and traded as high as $27.17. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 18,037 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.