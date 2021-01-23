$1.77 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post sales of $1.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $2.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.60 million, with estimates ranging from $5.74 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,634. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $413.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.