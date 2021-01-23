PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $3,937.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,198.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.46 or 0.03911602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00434402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.66 or 0.01340639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00539000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.40 or 0.00432945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023361 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,567,842 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

