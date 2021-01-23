International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paul John Balson grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $54.58 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

