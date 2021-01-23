Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chevron stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securiti decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

