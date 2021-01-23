British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,390 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $31,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

Shares of JD opened at $94.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

