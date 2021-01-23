Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives $4.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,890,000 after buying an additional 1,515,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $352,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.