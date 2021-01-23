Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) Receives GBX 3 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) (LON:PDL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3 ($0.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) alerts:

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,541.03, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Petra Diamonds Limited has a one year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The company has a market cap of £14.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.