International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 12,050 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. B. Riley increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

