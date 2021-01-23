Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after buying an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 863,916 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

GILD stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

