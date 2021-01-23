Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 337 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Celanese makes up 2.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Celanese worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

