Newfound Research LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Dollar General by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Dollar General by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dollar General by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

NYSE:DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

