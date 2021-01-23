United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $158.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

