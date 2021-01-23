Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1,793.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 518,508 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLX opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

