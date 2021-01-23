BigSur Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 280,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $58,329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average of $195.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

