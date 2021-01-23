Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 6%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 838,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,751,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.