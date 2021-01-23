Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider Sells 45,000 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Richard Sneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard Sneider sold 17,050 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $51,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Richard Sneider sold 42,950 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $127,561.50.

KOPN opened at $4.48 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $381.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

