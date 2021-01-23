Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $100,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,638,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $101,862.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $89,225.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Aslett sold 14 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $980.42.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Aslett sold 250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $17,655.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total transaction of $89,425.00.

MRCY stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

