Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 36,799,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 46,277,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several brokerages have commented on INUV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.