Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Down 5.1%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 693,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 617,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kubient in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kubient stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Kubient at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

