17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Price Down 5.2%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 3,249,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,283,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YQ shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.