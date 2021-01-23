1,020 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

NYSE:ARW opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $108.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,722.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.