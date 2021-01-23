Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $650.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $540.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. CSFB restated a hold rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $575.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $565.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.83. The company has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

