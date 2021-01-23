Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller Sells 624,404 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $7,717,627.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,785,110.11.

On Friday, November 20th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 147,799 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $2,233,242.89.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51.

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $18,586,959.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -133.64 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $41.65.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

Several research firms have commented on PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $3,275,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

