Noku (NOKU) Achieves Market Cap of $4.31 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Noku has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $7,761.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noku has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noku Token Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a token. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 tokens. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

