PANTHEON X (XPN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $2,142.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PANTHEON X alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00125842 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00077248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00282594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00039681 BTC.

PANTHEON X Token Profile

PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,336,805 tokens. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

PANTHEON X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.