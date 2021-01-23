EventChain Hits Market Cap of $305,080.57 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, EventChain has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $305,080.57 and $19,008.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00630469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.25 or 0.04314833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017742 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

