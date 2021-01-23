Spectrum (SPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,981.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $20,397.18 and approximately $2,981.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00433943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.