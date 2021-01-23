Gnosis Hits Market Cap of $156.48 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Gnosis has a total market cap of $156.48 million and $463,814.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $104.00 or 0.00326545 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00630469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.25 or 0.04314833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017742 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

GNO is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

