Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.26). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.