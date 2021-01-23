SOL Capital Management CO Sells 200 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Yum China were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,063 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 75.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 112.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 980,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,330,000 after buying an additional 519,699 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

YUMC opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.