PlayFuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00630469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.25 or 0.04314833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017742 BTC.

PlayFuel Token Profile

PLF is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayFuel Token Trading

PlayFuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.