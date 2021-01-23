Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $112.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after buying an additional 143,979 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,559,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,376.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 109,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 101,877 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

